Former Sunderland loanee Amad was handed his first start of the season for Manchester United against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Amad’s performance against Arsenal after the ex-Sunderland loanee was handed his first start of the campaign.

The 21-year-old was sidelined with a knee issue during pre-season, ruling him out until December, while his game time has been limited at Old Trafford. Sunderland tried to re-sign Amad on loan during the summer transfer window and again in January but were told the player wasn’t available.

Yet Amad was selected to start against Arsenal, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes unavailable due to injury setbacks, and impressed against the Gunners despite a 1-0 defeat.

"I think Amad deserved it,” replied ten Hag when asked about his decision to start the forward. “There was a lot of competition in that position, he was injured a long time, he built himself back and he deserved it but across the season with Garnacho, Antony, we have options there. Rashford played there as well.

"Today he deserved that position and he played very good, we expected him to do, he was brave, he was creative, defended very good so I was pleased with his performance."

Amad was substituted in the 70th minute against Arsenal and appeared to be in some discomfort as he left the field. Yet the forward eased concerns after the match, posting on his Instagram page: "The knee to knee in the first half bothered me in the second half. otherwise I'm fine.”