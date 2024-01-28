Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland relieved the pressure on head coach Michael Beale with a 3-1 win over Stoke - and there was plenty to discuss after the match.

Three valuable points moved the Black Cats back up to seventh in the Championship table, behind six-place Coventry on goal difference. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Banner in the Roker End

After a section of the home crowd turned on Beale during the side's 1-0 defeat against Hull, tensions remained high ahead of the Stoke fixture.

In the early stages of the match, a banner in the Roker End read: 'High performance culture from the background noise.' It referred to comments made by Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last month.

O'Nien and Patterson keep Stoke out

The opening goal was always going to be crucial, while Stoke had three big chances to take the lead in the 34th minute. First, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson kept out Luke Cundle's effort from close range, before Luke O'Nien cleared Bae Jun-ho's shot on the line. Cundle then fired the follow-up effort over the crossbar, before Patterson and O'Nien exchanged a chest bump following some last-ditch defending.

Appreciation for Lynden Gooch

After leaving Sunderland to join Stoke in the summer, following 11 years on Wearside, Lynden Gooch made an emotional return to the Stadium of Light.

In an interview in Sunderland's pre-match programme, O'Nien said: I want to extend a very warm welcome to Lynden Gooch who makes his first return to Wearside this afternoon. Goochy was an outstanding servant for the club, and I have no doubt he will get a great reception from you all today."

Gooch was indeed applauded by the Sunderland fans during the pre-match warm-up and received a standing ovation from the home crowd when he was substituted in the 85th minute.

Ex-Sunderland boss in attendance

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid was in attendance at the Stadium of Light. The former Black Cats boss, who managed the club between 1995 and 2002, also posted a picture of himself with Jobe and Jude Bellingham after the game, with the caption: "Good to meet these gentlemen today at the SOL."

Real Madrid star Jude has attended multiple Sunderland matches this season to see his younger brother in action.

Changes on the bench

While Sunderland were without Alex Pritchard, who has handed in a transfer request, Beale was also unable to call upon Adil Aouchiche, who was ill, and Jewison Bennette, who is set to join Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on loan.

That meant striker Eliezer Mayenda returned to the bench, along with 17-year-old winger Tom Watson and 20-year-old defender Ben Crompton.