Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Clarke admits his penalty against Blackburn wasn’t the most convincing after taking on Sunderland’s spot kick responsibilities this season.

Clarke put the Black Cats ahead during their 3-1 win at Ewood Park, after winning and converting a penalty in the 28th minute, sending his shot down the middle as Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears dived to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second spot kick Clarke has scored this season, while the winger also scored Sunderland’s third goal to take his tally to five league goals this term.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone who would have been in front of me is either injured or has left, so it’s sort of been left to me to be honest,” Clarke told Sunderland’s website when asked about taking penalties this season.

“I don’t think they are that convincing but I’m yet to miss so I think I’ve still got the role for now.”

Harry Leonard did equalise for Blackburn seven minutes after Clarke’s opener, yet the visitors retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s low strike just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good game, obviously we didn’t start brilliant and the game came thick and fast between Saturday and now,” admitted Clarke.

“They had a lot of chances early on and we managed to weather that storm due to some good defending and good saves from Patto (Anthony Patterson).

“We didn’t get the press 100 per cent right to start with, they are obviously a good team with good players and are always doing stuff differently.

“It was hard to properly prepare for them to be honest but after like 15, 20 minutes we managed to get our foothold in the game, worked out what we needed to do, when we needed to do it. We rode out the storm and managed to take our chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season and believes he can better those stats this campaign.

“I had a lot of chances last year and probably should have scored more goals,” he added.