Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.

After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.

Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result on social media - with Clarke receiving plenty of praise:

@buff_egan: Jack Clarke is by far the best player in the Championship, so glad we didn’t sell him. I can see us making the top two when we are on our game

@Russell19871: Superb win. Some of the football Mowbray has us playing is joy to watch. Clarke different class Haway the lads

@mackem49000: Superb away performance had to dig in and defend for our lives but grew into the game and we were clinical! Well done boys!

@JammieSafc: What a result, this team is just getting better and better by each game. Jack Clarke, what a talent. Also so glad we kept hold of Pritch, been outstanding lately. Great night.

@adza_oneil: Get in the red and white wizards …. Another great result … Jack Clarke is the wand, not many right-backs in this league can deal with him !!!

@Laking86: Jack Clarke is just getting better and better. Somebody will have to bid a shed load more for him than Burnley managed for it to be close to enough to let him go

@g19ppa: Jack Clarke is tearing the Championship up. How Burnley thought they could get him for a measly £12m is beyond me. One of the best players in the league.