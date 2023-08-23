Luis Hemir once again started for Sunderland’s under-21s side while other first-team players also featured in a 4-0 win over Notts County.

Graeme Murty’s team were playing their first Central League fixture of the season, after entering the competition for the first time this year.

The Central League consists of two divisions in the North East and North West, which has seen Sunderland placed in a division with Notts County, Mansfield, Lincoln, Huddersfield and Derby.

It was created to allow a mix of senior and reserve teams opportunities to compete in additional fixtures.

Sunderland handed starts to Niall Huggins, Nectarios Triantis, Abdoullah Ba and Hemir against Notts County, after all four also started an under-21s game against Norwich last week.

The Black Cats’ first goal came when Connor Pye’s corner was headed in by Triantis, who also earned a call-up to Australia’s under-23s squad this week.

Hemir and Ba also got on the scoresheet after a Notts County own goal, with Pye registering three assists in total.

With the Central League, Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup, Sunderland’s under-21s side will play between 30-40 matches this season.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for a trip to West Brom in Premier League 2 on Friday, while their next Central League fixture will come at Mansfield in October.

When discussing the Central League, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “It gives the players the experience and exposure ahead of life in a senior environment.

“We’re delighted to be involved in the Central League. The division is a great establishment, which allows our development sides to gain exposure from competing in extra fixtures.

“The lads will be faced with a different set of challenges as they continue to develop across all aspects of their game.”

Sunderland U21s XI vs Notts County: Young, Huggins (Fieldson), Pye, Chiabi, Triantis, Johnson, Tuterov (Gardiner), Ba (Burke), Luis Hemir, Kelly (Ryder), Thompson.