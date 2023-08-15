Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Norwich win as Hemir, Nectarios Triantis and Chris Rigg feature
Several first-team players featured as Sunderland U21s beat Norwich U21s 2-0 at Eppleton CW - but how did each player fare?
Two goals from Ellis Taylor either side of half-time gave Graeme Murty’s side all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture, with the second coming from the penalty spot.
Summer signings Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both started for the young Black Cats, with first-team boss Tony Mowbray in attendance, while Jewison Bennette, Niall Huggins and Chris Rigg were also named in the starting XI.
Here’s how each player fared for Sunderland: