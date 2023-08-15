News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidHemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Norwich win as Hemir, Nectarios Triantis and Chris Rigg feature

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s beat Norwich U21s 2-0 - as several first-team players featured.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Several first-team players featured as Sunderland U21s beat Norwich U21s 2-0 at Eppleton CW - but how did each player fare?

Two goals from Ellis Taylor either side of half-time gave Graeme Murty’s side all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture, with the second coming from the penalty spot.

Summer signings Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both started for the young Black Cats, with first-team boss Tony Mowbray in attendance, while Jewison Bennette, Niall Huggins and Chris Rigg were also named in the starting XI.

Here’s how each player fared for Sunderland:

Had a few nervy moments but was often quick off his line and made a few important saves. 7

1. Matthew Young - 7

Had a few nervy moments but was often quick off his line and made a few important saves. 7 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Provided a good outlet from right-back and was able to link up with Taylor on the flank in the first half. Was comfortable receiving the ball. 7

2. Niall Huggins - 7

Provided a good outlet from right-back and was able to link up with Taylor on the flank in the first half. Was comfortable receiving the ball. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made a few loose passes but positioned himself well to intercept crosses into Sunderland’s box. 7

3. Zak Johnson - 7

Made a few loose passes but positioned himself well to intercept crosses into Sunderland’s box. 7 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Was booked in the first half and dived into a few challenges which could have proved costly. Was a strong presence at the back, though, helping Sunderland keep a clean sheet. 6

4. Nectarios Triantis - 6

Was booked in the first half and dived into a few challenges which could have proved costly. Was a strong presence at the back, though, helping Sunderland keep a clean sheet. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Player ratingsTony Mowbray