Several first-team players featured as Sunderland U21s beat Norwich U21s 2-0 at Eppleton CW in their first league game of the season.

Two goals from Ellis Taylor either side of half-time gave Graeme Murty’s side all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture, with the second coming from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

Summer signings Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both started for the young Black Cats, with first-team boss Tony Mowbray in attendance, while Jewison Bennette, Niall Huggins and Chris Rigg were also named in the starting XI.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides, with Ellis Taylor forcing an early save from Norwich stopper Vicente Reye, before hitting the side-netting moments later after going around the keeper.

It wasn’t long before Sunderland opened the scoring, though, with Bennette cutting the ball across the box and Taylor converting with a neat finish.

The hosts continued to see more of the ball in the first half, yet Hemir remained on the fringes of the match up front.

Norwich did pose a threat on the break, though, and almost drew level when Fin Welch set up Ken Aboh, who was thwarted by Sunderland keeper Matthew Young.

Rigg was then withdrawn at half-time after a clash of heads just before the interval, with Tom Chiabi taking his place in midfield.

Sunderland appeared in control at the start of the second half, too, although they were fortunate not to be pegged back when Ben Crompton’s pass was intercepted and Gabe Forsyth’s effort went just wide.

Hemir and Harrison Jones were then replaced on the hour mark, as Michael Spellman and Harry Gardiner were introduced.

Crompton also went close to extending Sunderland’s advantage with a couple of efforts, heading the ball straight at Reye from a corner. The defender then cut in from the left moments later before striking an effort wide of the far post.

Despite some Norwich pressure, Sunderland secured the win when Spellman was fouled in the box and Taylor converted from the spot, sending Reye the wrong way with a low effort.

Sunderland U21s XI: Young, Huggins, Johnson, Triantis, Crompton, Burke (Bainbridge, 72), Rigg (Chiabi, 45), Taylor, Jones (Gardiner, 60), Bennette, Hemir (for Hemir, 60)