Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler has landed a new coaching role at Hull City.

Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler has been named the assistant manager of Hull’s under-18s side.

The 35-year-old, who retired from football as a player in 2019, joined Hull’s academy set-up in March 2023, working as a casual Under-15s coach. After helping the under-15s side gain two promotions, Meyler will now work with Hull’s under-18s team for the 2024/25 season, alongside Chad Gribble and the Tigers’ head of coaching Matt Hare.

Meyler, who made 31 appearances for Sunderland before joining Hull in 2012, told the Tigers’ website: “Towards the back end of the season, I had the opportunity to work alongside Chad and now to have the role permanently is brilliant. It is a great place for me to learn and it is a great environment to be in.

“From doing work with the under-15s and under-16s last season, I felt I had a really positive impact on the young boys who stepped up with the under-18s and have now agreed scholarships.

“The goal for us is to help young kids develop to become better people and better footballers, and we want to push them on to the first team at the time they are ready, but if we can help them day in, day out, then fingers crossed we can get through as many as we can.

“A lot of people know what the club means to me. I had an incredible playing career and now that I am starting on the coaching career, I am delighted to be here. It is a fantastic group of coaches. Looking at the academy manager Richard Naylor to head of coaching Matt Hare, there is great knowledge and wisdom of coaching that will help me develop as a coach and as a person.”