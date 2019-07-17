Ex-Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has a promise for Newcastle United fans
Newcastle Untied have confirmed the appointment of former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce as their new head coach – and the 58-year-old has a promise for fans.
Bruce has penned a three-year deal at St James's Park and will be joined by long-standing assistans Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
The announcement of his appointment comes after negotiations with Sheffield Wednesday over a compensation fee – with reports suggesting that the Championship side were holding out for up to £5million.
But with an agreement now reached, Bruce can focus on the task ahead – and has promised supporters that he will build a team they will be proud of.
Speaking after taking the role, he said: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United.
"This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for.
"We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley added: “Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us.”
Bruce will not lead the Newcastle United side against Wolves today - with Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn remaining in charge.