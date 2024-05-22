Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player Jack Rodwell was sent off during his last match for A-League club Sydney FC.

The 33-year-old made 25 appearances for the A-League team after signing a two-year contract at the Allianz Stadium in 2022. Yet it’s been announced Rodwell won’t be offered a new deal and will be one of five players leaving Sydney following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rodwell’s final appearance came as The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 by Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of their A-League play-off semi-final first leg, meaning he was suspended for the reverse fixture which ended in a goalless draw.

Rodwell joined Sunderland in 2014 but struggled to make a major impact as the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship, when he was the only player who didn’t have a wage reduction written into his contract. The player was then heavily criticised as he made just six appearances the following campaign.

After leaving Wearside, Rodwell made 22 appearances for Blackburn, before a brief spell at Sheffield United.