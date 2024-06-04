Ex-Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford makes amusing error at Newcastle after shock claim before England win

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played the full match as England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park Stadium.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reportedly entered the wrong dressing room during England’s friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park Stadium.

Pickford played the full match and didn’t face a shot on target as Gareth Southgate’s side recorded a comfortable 3-0 win, following second-half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane.

On the whole, Pickford received a positive reception from the home crowd, but was booed by a section of the supporters for his Sunderland background. According to Channel 4 commentator Steve Bower, the Everton goalkeeper then headed to the away dressing room at half-time, before releasing his mistake and dashing back to join his teammates.

Before the match, Pickford was asked the best atmosphere he had played in during an interview with Channel 4, to which he surprisingly replied: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.”

