Ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford starts for England at Newcastle with Man Utd and Arsenal stars absent
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start for England for their friendly fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.
Gareth Southgate’s team will play two fixtures before Euro 2024 in Germany, with the Three Lions set to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday. Several players haven’t been named in England’s squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Jude Bellingham, who played in the Champions League final for Real Madrid, and players from Manchester United and Manchester United who were involved in the FA Cup final. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is also absent from the squad at St James’ Park, along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw who are recovering from injury setbacks.
England will play their first match of Euro 2024 against Serbia on Sunday, June 16.
England XI to play Bosnia and Herzegovina: Pickford, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Eze, Gallagher, Bowen, Watkins, Palmer
Subs: Ramsdale, D. Henderson, Trafford, Gomez, Branthwaite, Quansah, Rice, Toney, Grealish, Maddison, Kane, Jones, Wharton
