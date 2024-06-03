Team news ahead of England’s friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park.

Gareth Southgate’s team will play two fixtures before Euro 2024 in Germany, with the Three Lions set to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday. Several players haven’t been named in England’s squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Jude Bellingham, who played in the Champions League final for Real Madrid, and players from Manchester United and Manchester United who were involved in the FA Cup final. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is also absent from the squad at St James’ Park, along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw who are recovering from injury setbacks.