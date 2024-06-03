England stepped up preparations for Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park – but who stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side?
After a goalless first half, the hosts opened the scoring when Ezri Konsa was fouled in the penalty area following a corner, allowing Cole Palmer to convert from the spot. England then showed more urgency when they made substitutions in the second half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet.
Here’s how each England player fared:
1. Jordan Pickford - 6
His clean sheet rarely looked in danger as Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to register a shot on target. 6 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
2. Ezri Konsa - 7
Showed his versatility, starting at right-back, before moving to left-back and ending the match as a centre-half. Saw an early effort saved after going up for a corner and won the penalty, when his shirt was pulled, which Palmer converted. 7 Photo: Clive Rose
3. Lewis Dunk - 6
Wasn’t tested much defensively and managed to help keep the opposition’s limited attack away from England’s goal. Almost got caught out in the second half when he went forward for a corner and the visitors threatened to break forward. 6 Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Marc Guehi - 6
Tidied up danger well at times in the first half as England saw most of the ball. Played a few loose passes, one of which led to the opposition registering an effort at goal in the first half. Was replaced just after the hour mark. 6 Photo: Catherine Ivill