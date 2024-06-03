Cole Palmer scores for England from the penalty spot. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Cole Palmer scores for England from the penalty spot. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
England player rating photos after Bosnia & Herzegovina win as Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool men impress

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 21:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 22:15 BST
How England players fared against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park as they prepare for Euro 2024.

England stepped up preparations for Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park – but who stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side?

After a goalless first half, the hosts opened the scoring when Ezri Konsa was fouled in the penalty area following a corner, allowing Cole Palmer to convert from the spot. England then showed more urgency when they made substitutions in the second half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet.

Here’s how each England player fared:

His clean sheet rarely looked in danger as Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to register a shot on target. 6

1. Jordan Pickford - 6

His clean sheet rarely looked in danger as Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to register a shot on target. 6 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Showed his versatility, starting at right-back, before moving to left-back and ending the match as a centre-half. Saw an early effort saved after going up for a corner and won the penalty, when his shirt was pulled, which Palmer converted. 7

2. Ezri Konsa - 7

Showed his versatility, starting at right-back, before moving to left-back and ending the match as a centre-half. Saw an early effort saved after going up for a corner and won the penalty, when his shirt was pulled, which Palmer converted. 7 Photo: Clive Rose

Wasn’t tested much defensively and managed to help keep the opposition’s limited attack away from England’s goal. Almost got caught out in the second half when he went forward for a corner and the visitors threatened to break forward. 6

3. Lewis Dunk - 6

Wasn’t tested much defensively and managed to help keep the opposition’s limited attack away from England’s goal. Almost got caught out in the second half when he went forward for a corner and the visitors threatened to break forward. 6 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Tidied up danger well at times in the first half as England saw most of the ball. Played a few loose passes, one of which led to the opposition registering an effort at goal in the first half. Was replaced just after the hour mark. 6

4. Marc Guehi - 6

Tidied up danger well at times in the first half as England saw most of the ball. Played a few loose passes, one of which led to the opposition registering an effort at goal in the first half. Was replaced just after the hour mark. 6 Photo: Catherine Ivill

