The latest Sunderland news stories as the Black Cats continue their search for a new head coach.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach - less than a month before players return for pre-season training.

Here are some of the main news stories concerning the Black Cats - who will also be looking to strengthen their squad when the transfer window reopens later this month.

RC Lens yet make head coach decision

RC Lens president Joseph Oughourlian says the club are still searching for the right person to become their new head coach - despite reports Will Still is set to take the job.

Still, who left French club Reims last month, held talks with Sunderland about taking the head coach position on Wearside but withdrew from the running last week. The 31-year-old was widely expected to join RC Lens, who finished seventh in Ligue 1 during the 2023/24 season, but are set to lose head coach Franck Haise to league rivals Nice.

Yet Oughourlian has claimed Lens haven’t made a final decision on their next appointment, despite recent reports regarding Still.

“We have a number of candidates,” said Oughourlian. “This club remains attractive. Today, we don't have the right person yet. We work hard, without rushing. The hasty decisions, particularly those taken on the sporting side over the past 18 months, have been paid very dearly.”

Kompany trying to assemble backroom staff

New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is reportedly facing challenges to put together his backroom team.

The former Manchester City defender was named Bayern’s new manager last week, yet details about his coaching staff are yet to be announced.

Sky Germany have reported Bayern are set to offer under-19s coach Rene Maric a role within the first-team’s backroom staff, following interest from Sunderland who have identified the Austrian coach as a potential candidate to take charge at the Stadium of Light. The 31-year-old has previously worked as an assistant coach at Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Leeds.

It was also reported last week Belgian coach Floribert N'Galula was set to join Kompany in Bavaria from Burnley, along with Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks.

Yet Danks’ future is also uncertain, with the Telegraph’s John Percy reporting the 38-year-old’s move to Germany is ‘in doubt over a compensation row.’ The report goes on to say negotiations will resume this week, with Boro ‘determined to adopt a hardline stance over Danks’s future’ and Bayern refusing to meet the Championship club’s compensation figure.

More Jobe Bellingham interest

Sunderland remain determined to keep Jobe Bellingham this summer despite interest from Premier League clubs - and will be able to demand a high transfer fee.

The 18-year-old started 43 Championship matches during the 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals, following his arrival from Birmingham last summer. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed after his move to Wearside, yet it’s understood he still has at least three years left on his deal.

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs known to be interested in Bellingham, while Tottenham, Brenford and newly-promoted Southampton are also said to be monitoring his situation.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons ‘Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and several clubs in Europe are interested in the 18-year-old, with Sunderland believed to want a fee in excess of £20million if they are to sell.’