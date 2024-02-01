Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland defender Denver Hume has completed a permanent move to League Two side Grimsby from Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old left Wearside to join Pompey in January 2022 for a fee of £200,000 but only made 31 appearances during a forgettable two-year spell at Fratton Park. Hume has signed a deal until the end of the season with Grimsby, who sit 20th in the League Two table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby head coach David Artell told the club's website: “We are delighted to get Denver over the line, he is an extremely talented boy. You don’t get bought by a club like Portsmouth if you’re not a good player!

“I’ve come across him before when he was at Sunderland and Portsmouth and in those games he was outstanding. He’s a player that can go both inside and outside the pitch, up and down.” He’s a good character, I spoke to John Harley at Portsmouth and one of the players there as well about him and they both gave him glowing recommendations, so I know he’s a good kid.

“We want him to come in, hit the ground running, be solid defensively, get up the pitch like we know he can and affect the game. So I’m excited to be working with Denver and hopefully he can help us win some games.’’