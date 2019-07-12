Ex-Coventry star to snub Championship interest to sign for Sunderland whilst Simon Grayson leaves door open for Charlie Adam Blackpool return - League One round-up
Sunderland have agreed a deal for free agent Jordan Willis, who is on Wearside to put the final touches on the deal and undergo a medical.
Manager Jack Ross identified the former Coventry City defender as one of his key targets for the summer. Willis had significant interest from the Championship but now seems to have opted for the switch to the Stadium of Light.
Simon Grayson has left the door open for a Charlie Adam return to Blackpool – the ex-Liverpool and Stoke midfielder starred for the Tangerines last time they were in the Premier League.
When asked by he Blackpool Gazette if there’s any chance of the club signing Adam, Grayson said: “Who knows?
“Look, Charlie was a fantastic player for this football club, a very popular player.
“But as you will probably find over the next few weeks, months and years, I keep a lot of transfers close to my chest.”
MK Dons coach Edu Rubio has jumped ship to take up a role at Crawley Town. The Spaniars played a key role in the development of a number of players who turned out for Dons’ first team.
Class of 92 owned Salford City are eyeing a move for Rochdale attacker Ian Henderson – the 34-year-old has clocked up 570 appearances during his career, scoring 114 goals.
Ex-Fleetwood Town striker David Ball has turned down offers from League One clubs in favour of the Australian A League – the 29-year-old was released by Rotherham United in the summer after spending last season on loan at Bradford City.