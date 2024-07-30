Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several of Sunderland’s Championship matches have been moved to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Eight of Sunderland’s Championship fixtures between October and January have been picked to be broadcast on Sky Sports - with several matches set to be played on different days than originally scheduled.

Sunderland’s home match against Leeds has been brought forward to be played on Friday, October 4 (8pm kick-off), while the Black Cats’ trip to Hull will now be played on Sunday, October 20 (3pm kick-off), with both matches set to be shown on Sky Sports Football.

The Black Cats’ away game at Preston on Wednesday, November 6 and home game against West Brom on Tuesday, November 26 will also be broadcast on the same channel and kick off at a slightly later time than originally scheduled at 8pm.

Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield United has also been brought forward to be played on Friday, November 29 (8pm kick-off), while their home game against Stoke will be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm on Saturday, December 7 and be broadcast on Sky Sports +.

On New Year’s Day, Sunderland’s home match against Sheffield United will take place at the later time of 8pm to be shown on Sky Sports Football, while their home game against Portsmouth will now take place on Sunday, January 5 (3pm kick-off) on the same channel.

The changes mean 11 of Sunderland’s first 26 league games will be shown on Sky Sports. The Black Cats’ league opener against Cardiff on Saturday, August 10 will kick off at 12:30pm, while their first home match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday will be played on Sunday, August 18 (12pm kick-off).

Sunderland’s home game against Middlesbrough will also kick off at an earlier time of 12:30pm on Saturday, September 21.

Sunderland matches to be shown on Sky Sports

Cardiff (A) Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday (H) Sunday, August 18 (12pm)

Middlesbrough (H) Saturday, September 21 (12:30pm)

Leeds (H) Friday October 4 (8pm)

Hull (A) Sunday, October 20 (3pm)

Preston (A) Wednesday, November 6 (8pm)

West Brom (H) Tuesday, November 26 (8pm)

Sheffield United (A) Friday, November 29 (8pm)

Stoke (H) Saturday, Dec 7 (12.30pm)

Sheffield Utd (H) Wednesday, January 1 (8pm)