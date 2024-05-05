Doubts over Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future as Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl shows class
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season - with plenty of questions to be answered in the coming weeks and months.
The Black Cats still need to appoint a new head coach ahead of next season, following a hugely disappointing end to the 2023/24 campaign. Sunderland have won just two of their last 15 games (with 13 coming under interim head coach Mike Dodds) and finished 16th in the table.
First-half goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass gave Wednesday all three points at the Stadium of Light. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:
A change of walk-on music
Sunderland paid tribute to club legend Charlie Hurley, who sadly passed away aged 87 last month. Banners were displayed in the Roker End, while there was a round of applause before kick-off and again in the 87th minute for the former defender.
Sunderland’s players wore special tracksuits with a crown on the back, a reference to Hurley’s nickname ‘The King.’ The club also changed their walk-on music to the theme tune from BBC television drama Z-Cars, which was used at Roker Park during Hurley’s playing days.
A tribute to Jack Shields
There was also a round of applause in the 29th minute to remember Sunderland fan Jack Shields, who sadly passed away aged 29. Jack contributed to SAFC Fan TV and other fanzines and will be hugely missed by many.
Sheffield Wednesday’s injury scare
When the game was still goalless, it looked like Wednesday may be forced into an early change as goalkeeper James Beadle received treatment. Substitute keeper Cameron Dawson was told to warm-up but wasn’t needed as Beadle stayed on.
A potential goodbye to Jack Clarke?
Sunderland fans then gave a standing ovation for Jack Clarke when the winger was substituted in stoppage-time, with teenager Tom Watson taking his place. The Black Cats have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last two transfer windows, while his agent has said the player is likely to leave Wearside this summer.
Dodds said in his pre-match press conference the situation isn’t clear-cut, with two years left on the winger’s contract. Still, there seems a strong possibility this was Clarke’s last competitive appearance for the Black Cats.
Danny Rohl shows his class
Wednesday only needed a draw at the Stadium of Light to secure their Championship status, while wins for Birmingham and Plymouth meant the Owls did need a point on Wearside to stay up.
The visiting players celebrated jubilantly on the pitch following the full-time whistle, after being 11 points from safety back at the end of October. Before answering questions at his post-match press conference, Rohl showed his class by going around the media room to shake everyone’s hand - something the German does regularly.
Rohl has been strongly linked with the head coach position at Sunderland but was non-committal on his future after the game, thanking Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri for giving him his first job in management.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.