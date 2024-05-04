Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Rohl is set for crunch talks over his Sheffield Wednesday future with club chairman Dejphon Chansiri after sealing a remarkable escape from trouble.

Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon secured their second-tier status for another campaign, despite a dismal start to the season before Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz. Rohl's work has not gone unnoticed and Sunderland are one of a number of clubs who would be very interested in appointing the German were he available this summer.

Rohl was non-committal on his future after the game in the post-match press conference and said he wanted to enjoy what has been a hugely impressive achievement. Rohl thanked Chansiri for giving him his first job in management and invited Wednesday fans to celebrate with himself and the teams this evening.

"You know what it means to me today, so I will not speak about my future, I want to enjoy and then we will see what we can do, or not. I have had one meeting with the chairman this week and we will then have more meetings as soon as possible and then we will see. I had a lot of meetings with the players but today it is not important, it is not the key point. I know you want to know more but it is important that we enjoy this evening. We have to enjoy this and be happy in the moment.

Rohl admitted his side rode their luck at times at the Stadium of Light but said they deserved their win and believed it was testament to their development as a side during his time at the club.

"Our start to the game was OK, was good then Sunderland missed some chances and maybe on another day they scored and you are running behind and there's more and more pressure," Rohl said.

"I think the two goals were fantastic build up, I think the last weeks we have talked about our pressing and how compact we are but today we scored fantastic goals from ball possession and our build up. This is because of the work we have done in the last six months, we have a lot of tools to beat the opponent. Our decision making has got better and better, so we can enjoy this now.

"I feel just tired today, honestly,” he added.

“The last six months have given us a hard, tough journey to come to today. Everybody won and there was not one millimetre space to do nothing. In some moments today we had the luck that we need in our situation, but all in all we should be very proud of our team and our club. It is not normal to stay in the league when you have just one win in 19 matchdays from the beginning of the season. It shows a lot about the mentality from our players.”