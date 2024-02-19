Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Ballard says Sunderland’s players remain behind Michael Beale despite successive defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham.

The Black Cats have slipped four points away from the Championship play-off places following their 2-1 loss at Birmingham on Saturday. Beale took charge of Sunderland in December and has overseen four wins, five defeats and two draws in the league since replacing Tony Mowbray on Wearside.

When asked what has changed since Beale’s appointment, Ballard told the Echo: “I think it’s more the structure as a team. I feel like we are a lot more solid as a team. The recent results have just been frustrating but it’s a process. We love having the manager here and he’s got great football knowledge. We want results, not just for him but for the fans and everyone at the club, so it’s been a frustrating week.”

While he’s still only 24, Ballard is one of the more experienced players in Sunderland’s young squad, with the defender taking on more of a leadership role this season.

“I think especially in my position I’ve got to have more leadership,” Ballard explained. “Especially in tough weeks like this you need players to step up and it hurts a little bit more that I couldn’t help the team get over the line. I’m playing next to Luke (O’Nien) who is a born natural leader so he’s someone good to learn from. He’s always helping the team as well.“

Ballard will be suspended for Sunderland’s next two matches against Norwich and Swansea, after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Birmingham. Still, the defender is thankful he’s been able to play regularly, following multiple injury setbacks last term.

“It’s always nice just being able to play games,” he added. “I’ve had a few niggles here and there but nothing that has kept me out, touch wood. I’ve been enjoying my football and just being able to go out there every week or be available is what every player wants to have.