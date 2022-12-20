The 23-year-old defender made his long-awaited return during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Hull on Saturday, coming off the bench after just 14 minutes when Danny Batth picked up an issue.

Still, it’s been a long road back for Ballard, who moved to Wearside from Arsenal in the summer.

The defender started Sunderland’s first three league fixtures of the campaign before fracturing his foot against QPR at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Ballard coming on for Sunderland against Hull City. Picture by FRANK REID

"There are a lot longer days and a lot of hard work with often quite little reward,” Ballard tells the Echo when reflecting on his spell out of the team.

“With this injury there was a lot of setbacks so I’ve been out for longer than I expected to be.

“It just makes it all the more pleasing when I’m back now because there were times even three or four weeks ago where we might have had to consider other options.

“It’s really good to be back.”

This wasn’t the first time Ballard has suffered a lengthy injury setback, after the defender missed several months with a knee injury in 2019.

Yet, after making a promising start to his Sunderland career, this issue provided more obstacles.

“I’ve had a long knee injury before but this one was a lot more challenging just because of where it was on the body,” he adds.

“I wasn’t hitting the targets that I needed to and there was still a lot of pain.

“It was just a really awkward injury in the foot and hasn’t been the easiest. There have been a lot of sessions I haven’t been able to get through and have been going through a lot of pain trying to get it to where it needs to be.

“I feel like it’s in a good spot finally and good enough to play.”

While Ballard was recovering there was also a change in the Sunderland dugout, with Tony Mowbray replacing Alex Neil.

Mowbray was well aware of Ballard, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, after coming up against the defender while in charge of Blackburn last season

“The day he came in we had a chat and he said he played against me the year before,” replies Ballard when asked about Mowbray’s arrival. “He was excited for me to get back.

“It’s been nearly three months probably now since he’s come in and I just want to show him in training now what I can do now I’m back playing and hopefully build a good relationship with him.”

Ballard has also taken inspiration from Jordan Willis, who has missed over a year of football following two serious patellar tendon injuries.

Willis, 28, is out of contract at Sunderland but has stayed on Wearside to continue his rehab at The Academy of Light.

“Jordan is in everyday and he’s gone through probably the worst kind of injury there was and had so many setbacks,” Ballard explains.

“To see him still working hard everyday, I think he’s out of contract and he’s coming in and giving it his all every single day. It’s quite inspiring.