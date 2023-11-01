Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi remains on the fringes of the Eagles’ senior squad following reported interest from several Championship clubs over the summer.

Ipswich, Leicester and Sunderland were among the teams credited with interest in the 21-year-old, who scored 15 League One goals and provided eight assists during an impressive loan spell at Charlton last season.

Rak-Sakyi stayed at Palace but has only made six Premier League appearances off the bench this season, including a 30-minute cameo against Tottenham on Friday. Naouirou Ahamada, 21, and Matheus Franca, 19, also came on for Roy Hodgson’s side later in the second half, as Palace were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park courtesy of a Joel Ward own goal and Son Heung-min finish.

“There was no disappointment today,” said Hodgson when asked about his side’s performance after the game. “Although, maybe the young substitutes — who we like to think we can believe in and help us to a different level — didn’t show that. They didn’t do anything for us at all, really. We became much weaker when I made the substitutions.

“I thought it was an aggressive and quite-controlled first-half from our side, but of course the first goal then produces a second. That is when we start putting players on the field, players who have not really played with the first-team, Jes, Ahamada, Franca and we lost the intensity we were able to do in the first-half. In the end it became easy for them to see the game through.”

It’s unclear if Palace will allow Rak-Sakyi, who is under contract until 2027, to leave on loan again in January, with the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew providing strong competition for places in wide areas. Sunderland only have one loan player in their squad after Mason Burstow signed for the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer.