Mason Burstow says Sunderland were trying to sign him permanently at the start of the transfer window before Chelsea elected to send the striker out on loan.

The 20-year-old forward had multiple offers before moving to Wearside, while he made two Premier League appearances off the bench for Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the start of this campaign.

“I knew at the start of the window there was interest,” Burstow told the Echo when asked about Sunderland’s approach. “It was mainly to buy me but then Chelsea weren’t having it and obviously I was part of Chelsea being on the bench a few times and coming on.

“Eventually Pochettino gave me the go ahead to go out on loan and that’s when Sunderland came straight back in.

“I knew they had interest the whole window, I knew they were watching me which made it a no brainer to come here.”

Burstow travelled with Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season US tour, where he was able to learn from Pochettino and senior players in The Blues’ squad.

“It was amazing,” replied Burstow when asked about his summer at Chelsea. “Obviously they are all elite players playing for an elite club and the gaffer is as good as can be.

“Learning from him and learning from the players I have been watching week in, week out is good.

“There are a few that get in contact with me (at Chelsea) now and make sure I’m settling in, asking about what the game plan is, the games ahead, just so when they’re watching they have an understanding as well.

“They are staying in contact and making sure I stay on the right track as well.”

Still, it was always expected that Burstow would go out on loan to gain more regular game time, with Sunderland offering an exciting opportunity under Tony Mowbray, a head coach who has a reputation for giving youth a chance.

“It’s a young team,” explained Burstow when speaking about Sunderland. “One of the reasons I came here as well is it’s easier to fit in with people who are a similar age as me.

“Tony obviously likes the younger players as well who will come on and be exciting for the fan base so it’s amazing to be part of it.”

Burstow is yet to score for Sunderland in four appearances but did impress during the side’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, registering an assist and winning a penalty which was converted by Jack Clarke.

The striker has also had to adapt his game to drop deep and link up play, while picking his moments to make runs into the box.

“The gaffer when I came here spoke about playing football first and building up with the team,” Burstow explained when asked about Mowbray’s instructions. “Then once you get in the final third, think about goals.