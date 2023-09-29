Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough – and fans have been reacting on social media.

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.

Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@76skelly: Top class away performance tonight. Clarke outstanding again but Bellingham ran the midfield tonight. Thought Burstow had his best game for us tonight. Not a bad performance throughout the team

@Padraigthe4th: Really decent win that. We’re clinical in that first-half, and saw it out with ease in the second. Was impressed with everyone, especially Clarke, Neil, and Jobe. Burstow looks to be gaining confidence, too.

@buff_egan: Burnley’s offer for Clarke becomes more and more RIDICULOUS by the day. He’s on a different level this season. The Best player in the Championship by a country mile

@andyoots: File under routine and comfortable - excellent away display, class above - nice start to the weekend - well done lads!!

@Buntingfootball: Jobe Bellingham sensational tonight, 18 years of age and he’s strolled this game. Combination play has been utter class, always one step ahead of the opposition and Alex Pritchard really helps him the way he can play those balls round the corner and that gets Jobe higher

@SAFCSZN_: Burstow’s best performance for us today, excellent touch and turn to draw the foul for the penalty, looking quite physical and constantly pressing. Frustrating he’s not getting the service as I think he would have had one or two by now gets himself in some good positions.

@Fantanafest73: Loved Jack Clarke giving Ba pointers and tips before leaving the pitch when he got subbed. A young man beyond his years. Class act

