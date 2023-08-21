Coventry boss Mark Robins says Kasey Palmer missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Swansea due to personal reasons - with the Sky Blues now preparing for this weekend’s match against Sunderland.

Palmer made 30 Championship appearances for Coventry last season and started their first two league games of this campaign, including a 2-1 defeat at Leicester and 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why the 26-year-old wasn’t named in the squad against Coventry, Robins said: “He’s not injured, he’s just got a family thing that he needs to deal with.”

The Sky Blues took the lead in the 39th minute against Swansea courtesy of Matt Godden’s opener, before Jerry Yates equalised for the hosts two minutes later.

Coventry full-back Milan van Ewijk was also forced off with an injury 20 minutes from time, yet it wasn’t thought to be serious.

“It’s a toe injury I’m told so hopefully he’s going to be ok,” replied Robins when asked about the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms came off the bench with 11 minutes remaining against Swansea, after starting the side’s first two league games.

The 22-year-old is still yet to score for his new club following his summer move from Everton for a reported fee of £3.5million, which could rise to £8million if Coventry are promoted to the Premier League.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 when they last travelled to Coventry in February, with Amad scoring a late consolation goal for Tony Mowbray’s side at the CBS Arena.