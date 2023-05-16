Sunderland's promotion dream came to an end as they outplayed and overpowered by a superb Luton Town performance at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts twice scored from set pieces in the first half as they made their physical advantage pay in a way they had been unable to fully do in the first leg.

In the end it was a painful end to a superb season for Tony Mowbray's side, who had no answer to the host's relentless energy out of possession and struggled to create any meaningful chances.

The Black Cats had been under pressure from the off as Luton played forward at every available opportunity, and it was almost a carbon copy of Saturday evening as they turned their first corner into the first goal. Again they won the first contact from Doughty's delivery, and this time the ball bounced for Osho to drive home from close range.

Sunderland did go close with a corner not long afterwards, and they were adamant that they should have been awarded a penalty when Amari'i Bell handled the ball as Pierre Ekwah drove into the box. The referee was unmoved and much to the visitors' fury the game continued.

The Black Cats did settle a touch but generally they were struggling to get their passing right amid Luton's relentless pressing, too often simply inviting another ball forward from the back. The set pieces continued to pile up for the hosts, and from almost every one came a big chance. Anthony Patterson had to do brilliantly to claw away an effort from Morris, and when the ball was recycled Lockyer headed just wide of the far post.

Morris had another opening when Adebayo got to the byline and cut back a low cross, but the striker could only flick his effort wide of Patterson's near post.

The second felt inevitable and came just two minutes before the interval. This time Sunderland did make the first contact on the corner, but could only clear as far as Doughty. He flicked in another cross and this time Lockyer made no mistake, turning his effort into the far corner and leaving Patterson with no chance.

Set pieces were simply a total mismatch, and Sunderland's inability to keep the ball for long spells meant they had been unable to really get any of their flair players into the contest.

The tie was almost over seconds into the half, but Clark somehow sliced an effort well wide after Patterson had played a pass right into his path and left the goal gaping.

Sunderland were beginning to enjoy more possession but the set pieces continued to pose danger and Osho almost had a second when he headed one just over the bar from close range. It had been an improved showing from Mowbray's side but chances continued to be few and far between, their only real sight of goal coming when Roberts surged in off the right flank and turned his effort back wide of the far post.

Luton began to sit off and hand Sunderland more of the ball, but their discipline remained second to none and other than a couple of efforts from range from Roberts that didn't trouble Horvath, the Black Cats mustered little.

In truth, the scoreline fully reflected Luton's dominance.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Gooch (Huggins, 77); Roberts, Neil (Ba, 77), Ekwah, Clarke; Amad, Pritchard (Alese, 57), Gelhardt (Michut, 63)

Subs: Bass, Lihadji, Anderson

Luton Town XI: Horvath; Bell, Lockyer, Osho; Drameh, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Clark (Campbell. 82), Doughty; Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Potts, Berry, Burke, Onyedinma, Taylor

Bookings: Clark, 18 O'Nien, 29 Alese, 90