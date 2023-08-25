Coventry boss Mark Robins has praised Sunderland’s style of play and the job Tony Mowbray has done since taking charge at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will travel to the CBS Arena to face The Sky Blues this weekend, after both sides finished in the play-offs last season.

“We’re playing against a really good technical Sunderland team and it will be a different challenge again, but it’s one we’re all looking forward to,” said Robins ahead of the match.

“The game will be a good game I think and like I said before that they are a really technical team.

“Tony’s teams are always like that, and the Coventry public know him really well and he does things in a certain way and demands things done a certain way and his teams generally play really exciting football or really technical football.

“They’ve got a young side or young squad and they’ve added to that again and that’s the way Sunderland have operated and chosen to operate, and I think that that’s something that Tony enjoys.

“I think it gives him that energy. He loves working with young players and trying to improve them, like us and I’m looking forward to the game. I think they’re always good encounters.

“They’re always tough games against Sunderland, everybody knows that. They’re always well supported and there’s always a good atmosphere in the stadium.”

Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games this season and drew 1-1 at Swansea last weekend.

Playmaker Kasey Palmer missed that fixture due to a family reason, while right wing-back Milan van Ewijk was forced off with a toe injury in the second half.

When asked about the pair, Robins replied: “Kasey’s back and has been training this week. So, he’ll be involved in some capacity tomorrow.

“Milan trained this week without issue.”

Sunderland will be without winger Patrick Roberts, who has been sidelined with a minor hamstring strain and will also miss next weekend’s home match against Southampton.