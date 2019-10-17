'Cheap and not cheerful': Sunderland fans 'underwhelmed' by Phil Parkinson appointment
Ex-Bolton and Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson has been named as Jack Ross’ successor at Sunderland.
The appointment was made today after a week of solid speculation and in time for the Black Cats trip to second-place Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday. READ MORE: Phil Parkinson reacts after being named the new Sunderland manager
It’s safe to say Parkinson wasn’t Sunderland supporters’ first choice, with many labelling the appointment as ‘underwhelming’. READ MORE: Stewart Donald explains why Phil Parkinson was his choice for Sunderland manager
However, the 51-year-old Chorley-born boss does have a good track record in the third tier – something some fans were quick to point out.
