Phil Parkinson reacts after being named the new Sunderland manager
Phil Parkinson says it is a ‘privilege’ to be appointed the new manager of Sunderland.
Parkinson has been appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal and will be bringing his long-time assistant Steve Parkin with him to the club.
He is set to take charge of his first game on Saturday when the Black Cats travel to Wycombe Wanderers.
“It is both a privilege and immense responsibility to be appointed manager of this great club,” he said.
“I’ve been in football a long time now, and Sunderland’s immense history, the passion of its fanbase and its wonderful facilities are legendary within the game.
“It’s now up to me to build on the work of my predecessor and deliver the success the fans are so desperate for. This is a good squad of players, and I relish the challenge of working with them to achieve our goal of promotion from League One.”