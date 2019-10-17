Stewart Donald explains why Phil Parkinson was his choice for Sunderland manager
Stewart Donald says ‘references within the game’ set Phil Parkinson apart after appointing the former Bolton Wanderers boss as his new manager.
Donald identified League One success as the main criteria for potential candidates to replaced Jack Ross, who was sacked with the Black Cats sixth in the table.
Parkinson has twice won promotion from the third tier, with Colchester United and Bolton.
Donald says he is looking forward to an ‘exciting few months’.
“Phil has a proven track record when it comes to achieving promotion and I’m delighted to welcome him to Sunderland,” he said.
“During a rigorous recruitment process, it gradually became clear that he was the prime candidate to take the club forward.
“His CV put him on our short list. His references from within the game set him apart.
“I hope that Sunderland fans will all join me in welcoming him to our historic club, as we look forward to an exciting few months.”