Former Sunderland transfer target Sam Surridge looks set to move abroad - despite interest from multiple Championship clubs.

The 24-year-old only has one year left on his contract at Nottingham Forest, after making 20 Premier League appearances, including just one start, during the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surridge came close to signing for Sunderland in 2019 when he played for Bournemouth, yet the move fell through on the final day of the January transfer window.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Surridge again at the start of this year, yet the striker stayed at Forest where he was still being named in the matchday squads.

Championship sides Leeds United and Ipswich are among the clubs who have reportedly been tracking the forward this summer, yet he now looks set to join MLS team Nashville SC.

According to The Athletic, Forest and Nashville have agreed a fee in the region of £5million for Surridge, despite strong interest from a number of Championship clubs, and the striker has decided he wants to play in the MLS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report goes on to say the deal contains ‘a number of potential add-ons which could take the fee closer to £6million.’

Sunderland are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.