Ex-Sunderland transfer target set for £5million move following Leeds United and Ipswich interest

Multiple Championship clubs were interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge during this summer’s transfer window.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Former Sunderland transfer target Sam Surridge looks set to move abroad - despite interest from multiple Championship clubs.

The 24-year-old only has one year left on his contract at Nottingham Forest, after making 20 Premier League appearances, including just one start, during the 2022/23 season.

Surridge came close to signing for Sunderland in 2019 when he played for Bournemouth, yet the move fell through on the final day of the January transfer window.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Surridge again at the start of this year, yet the striker stayed at Forest where he was still being named in the matchday squads.

Championship sides Leeds United and Ipswich are among the clubs who have reportedly been tracking the forward this summer, yet he now looks set to join MLS team Nashville SC.

According to The Athletic, Forest and Nashville have agreed a fee in the region of £5million for Surridge, despite strong interest from a number of Championship clubs, and the striker has decided he wants to play in the MLS.

The report goes on to say the deal contains ‘a number of potential add-ons which could take the fee closer to £6million.’

Sunderland are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

New signing Hemir looks set to lead the line for the Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich in less than three weeks’ time, after featuring in friendly matches against South Shields and San Antonio FC.

