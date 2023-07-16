'Exciting': Joe Nicholson’s Sunderland player ratings photos after San Antonio win as new signings feature
Sunderland claimed a 3-1 win over San Antonio FC in their first match of their US pre-season tour - but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a neat finish from Chris Rigg, but were pegged back 10 minutes later when San Antonio defender PC scored a long-range free-kick.
Sunderland then retook the lead on the stroke of half-time after an own goal from Carter Manley, before Mowbray made 10 outfield changes at half-time.
Substitute Jewison Bennette then added a third for the visitors in stoppage-time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Toyota Field Stadium: