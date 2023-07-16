Our player ratings following Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against San Antonio FC.

Sunderland claimed a 3-1 win over San Antonio FC in their first match of their US pre-season tour - but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a neat finish from Chris Rigg, but were pegged back 10 minutes later when San Antonio defender PC scored a long-range free-kick.

Sunderland then retook the lead on the stroke of half-time after an own goal from Carter Manley, before Mowbray made 10 outfield changes at half-time.

Substitute Jewison Bennette then added a third for the visitors in stoppage-time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Toyota Field Stadium:

Anthony Patterson - 6 Was caught out by a long-range quick free-kick for San Antonio's equaliser. Didn't have much to do but made an important save before half-time and distributed the ball well. Was the only player who played the full match. 6

Lynden Gooch - 7 Had a few shaky moments defensively but gave his side a good outlet going forward from right-back. His low cross led to Manley's own goal. 7

Dan Ballard - 7 Did well to deal with passes in behind Sunderland's defence and generally saw out danger when San Antonio played the ball forward. 7

Luke O'Nien - 6 Looked a little rusty early on but settled into the match and became more composed on the ball. 6