Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

'Exciting': Joe Nicholson’s Sunderland player ratings photos after San Antonio win as new signings feature

Our player ratings following Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against San Antonio FC.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 08:55 BST

Sunderland claimed a 3-1 win over San Antonio FC in their first match of their US pre-season tour - but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a neat finish from Chris Rigg, but were pegged back 10 minutes later when San Antonio defender PC scored a long-range free-kick.

Sunderland then retook the lead on the stroke of half-time after an own goal from Carter Manley, before Mowbray made 10 outfield changes at half-time.

Substitute Jewison Bennette then added a third for the visitors in stoppage-time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Toyota Field Stadium:

Was caught out by a long-range quick free-kick for San Antonio’s equaliser. Didn’t have much to do but made an important save before half-time and distributed the ball well. Was the only player who played the full match. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Was caught out by a long-range quick free-kick for San Antonio's equaliser. Didn't have much to do but made an important save before half-time and distributed the ball well. Was the only player who played the full match. 6

Had a few shaky moments defensively but gave his side a good outlet going forward from right-back. His low cross led to Manley’s own goal. 7

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Had a few shaky moments defensively but gave his side a good outlet going forward from right-back. His low cross led to Manley's own goal. 7

Did well to deal with passes in behind Sunderland’s defence and generally saw out danger when San Antonio played the ball forward. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Did well to deal with passes in behind Sunderland's defence and generally saw out danger when San Antonio played the ball forward. 7

Looked a little rusty early on but settled into the match and became more composed on the ball. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

Looked a little rusty early on but settled into the match and became more composed on the ball. 6

