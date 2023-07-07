Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge is reportedly on Leeds’ list of potential transfer targets this summer.

Surridge was close to signing for Sunderland on loan from Bournemouth in 2019, while the Black Cats were said to be interested in the 24-year-old earlier this year.

Surridge helped Forest win promotion from the Championship in 2022 but only started one Premier League fixture during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ipswich have been linked with the striker this summer, while The Athletic report Surridge is also on Leeds’ radar.

According to journalist Phil Hay, The Whites, who were recently relegated from the Premier League, are one of several clubs battling to sign Swansea forward Joel Piroe, while Surridge is an ‘alternative target.’

The report also states Leeds have no plans to lose record signing Georginio Rutter, who cost a reported £36million in January, as new boss Daniel Farke views the Frenchman as more of a wide forward.

Patrick Bamford is under contract at Elland Road until 2026, while Joe Gelhardt may receive more opportunities in the Championship following his loan spell at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are still looking to sign another striker this summer following the arrival of Luis Semedo from Benfica.

Sunderland were interested in re-signing Ellis Simms from Everton, yet the 22-year-old is set to join Championship rivals Coventry for a fee in the region of £8million.