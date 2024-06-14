Championship clubs 'watching' £1.5million-rated striker after Sunderland and Middlesbrough transfer links
Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff has reportedly attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs following an impressive 2023/24 season.
The 27-year-old scored 28 goals in League Two for the Magpies, after netting 41 National League goals to help them win promotion the previous campaign.
Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Derby were all said to be showing interest in Langstaff back in January, with the League Two club reportedly valuing the striker at around £1.5million.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, ‘Langstaff has admirers but Championship clubs opted against signing the Notts County striker in January amid suggestions he would struggle to make the step up.’ He goes on to say Swansea are among the clubs watching the 27-year-old’s situation this summer.
It’s understood, Langstaff’s former club Gateshead would receive a sell-on fee if the striker is sold, said to be around 10 per cent. The striker signed a new contract at Notts County last summer which will run until 2027.
