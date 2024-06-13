Sunderland’s lengthy search for a head coach continues with no sign of a breakthrough, 115 days since Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge and Michael Beale’s departure confirmed.
The saga took yet another twist on Wednesday when it emerged that Liam Rosenior was increasingly unlikely to take the role, despite having been installed as the firm favourite following news over the weekend that Pascal Jansen was no longer under consideration. So who are the new favourites for the role and what is the latest with the frontrunners for the vacancy? We run you through the latest, one by one...
1. Raphael Wicky - 20/1
A report in Italy claimed Wicky had agreed a two-year deal to take charge of Sunderland a couple of weeks back, yet it’s understood that wasn’t the case. The 47-year-old has been out of work since leaving Swiss side Young Boys in March but is not thought to be in contention to take charge of Sunderland at this stage. Could that change as the troubled search continues? Possibly, but seems unlikely. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI
2. Stephen Robinson - 20/1
Has been linked with the role after two excellent campaigns at St Mirren but club sources have made clear that he is not in the race. | Getty Images
3. Paul Heckingbottom - 18/1
Stays in the list as is known to have been some level of interest in the past. Seems highly unlikely, given that he has now been a free agent when the last two vacancies have come up and yet talks haven't progressed. Still, credentials are good and Sunderland's list is currently only getting shorter. Would take a major turn of events, though. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Gerhard Struber - 16/1
One that can now be crossed firmly off the list. Odds shortened as he knows Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and has attended a Sunderland game with him in the past, but on Wednesday night was unveiled as the new manager of FC Koln as they bid to bounce back from their relegation to Bundesliga 2. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
