QPR could welcome back former Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne for this weekend’s fixture against The Black Cats.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who made 14 appearances during a loan spell on Wearside in 2019, hasn’t featured this season after dislocating his shoulder during a friendly against Oxford in July.

Yet Dunne has returned to training over the international break, with QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth hopeful he’ll have a fully-fit squad to choose from against Sunderland at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

“Jimmy Dunne has been back out on the grass, which is a big plus for me,” said Ainsworth. “We won’t risk anyone if we don’t need to, but it’s good to see the treatment room looking emptier now.

“Numerous players have been away on international duty and were involved with their respective countries, and the boys here have been working hard to keep their fitness up – we’ve not had too much time off.

“It’s full blast again now – we’ve three games in six days and we’re hoping that everyone will come back fit and raring to go.

“Squad management will come into it, without a doubt. The squad will definitely be tested, but I’m more than happy with the depth we’ve got.”

The Rs are expected to welcome back striker Lyndon Dykes, who has missed the side’s last three matches due to a knee injury but came off the bench for Scotland against both Cyprus and England during the international break.

Centre-back Steve Cook was forced off at half-time during the side’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough last time out but also looks set to be involved.

Sunderland will be hoping to carry their momentum following a resounding 5-0 win over Southampton before the international break.

“Sunderland beat one of the favourites for this division, 5-0 last time out,” said Ainsworth when asked about The Black Cats.

“We’ve watched them like they’ll have watched us. It’ll be about who puts it together on the day.

“Tony Mowbray’s teams play good football but they also know how to win games. They have a young team with lots of energy.