Sunderland AFC news: What Tony Mowbray said about Nazariy Rusyn, Dan Ballard, injury latest and QPR fixture
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against QPR – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.
Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
RECAP: Tony Mowbray press conference
Key Events
- Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at QPR this weekend..
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference at earlier today.
- The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 last time out.
More to come...
That brings us to the end of the broadcast section of the press conference, but Mowbray has also spoken to the written press, including our reporter Phil Smith.
You can find more from the Black Cats boss, as well as build-up to Saturday’s match, over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Patrick Roberts update
Mowbray on his contract extension
“I didn’t know anything about it. Jack Clarke was walking on the training ground the other day with his thumbs up.
“I was totally unaware of it.
“I think what has happened is a clause in my contract which I never read has kicked in based on our league position last year.
“I think, I don’t know. I’ve never been overly interested in my contracts, I just like football.”
Mowbray on Dan Ballard’s injury
“He’s come back alright and trained today.”
Mowbray on deadline-day signings
“Adil played in a bounce game against Hartlepool the other day. He’s technically a very good football player.
“In the positions they play the team are doing alright. They have to bed into the club, get a feel of it. Let’s wait and see how quickly we can integrate them into the group.
“We shouldn’t be sitting here with an anxiety to get them in and disrupt what we’ve been trying to do.
“The young right-back Timothee looks fast, direct, positive and exciting.
“He’s had an injury and is not fit so won’t be included in the matchday squad.
“They are not far away, they need to play some football and play for the under-21s to get up and running really.”
Mowbray on Nazariy Rusyn
“I think we are still working hard on visas and stuff like that at the moment.
“As I sit here right now he’s not available, he might be tomorrow or this afternoon.
“He looks exciting. He looks fast, he looks direct, he looks quick.
“We just have to work with all them things I’ve spoken about in the past with signings coming in who don’t speak the language.
“We shouldn’t be expecting too much too early from them, a player who is away from home doesn’t speak the language.
“Let’s give him some time and be patient with him, but he looks a good footballer.
“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks he can impact games.”
Mowbray on QPR
“They just won 2-0 at Middlesbrough which was a great result for them.
“I think we have to be mindful of the threats that they carry.
“Ilias Chair is a wonderful talent, Andre Dozzell scored at Middlesbrough, Sinclair Armstrong, everyone I speak to says what a player he is.
“They have threats and we have to be mindful of them playing at home.
“We have to go there and try to impose ourselves on the football match and be very respectful of how hard they will work and how organised they are.”
Mowbray on having strikers to choose
“I think any football club’s job is to take away excuses. My job is to take excuses away from the players.
“I don’t say they are excuses, they are the realities. We played for a long time without a recognised striker.
“It became not a problem for us because we had a lot of technical players. Last season Diallo is not a striker, yet he scored 14 goals and was bending them in the top corner.
“We have to play to the strengths of the team that we get but there will be a period of time when we are finding out about the strengths and weaknesses of the players who we have got.”
Mowbray on the transfer window closing
“The Ross Stewart situation is off the agenda now.
“The next goalscoring hero for the fans has to emerge. We have some strikers in the building now and have had a few days working with them, learning their strengths and weaknesses.
“They have to find their place in the squad. The squad have applied themselves really well so far.
“We have been playing without strikers for the last few games, with Bellingham and Dack.
“We have some strikers now, we have to look if we are going to change formation and see which game is best for different players.
“It’s a good issue for us that we have choices to make now for each game.”
Mowbray on QPR
“I think we are playing against a totally different football team.
“Every team you play against has their own strengths and weaknesses.
“QPR don’t play as many passes in their own half of the pitch as Southampton did so it’s a totally different way that we have to play against a team which plays differently to the previous one.
“I think this is why the Championship is so difficult because you generally get two days or a day and a half to prepare for the next team who play totally differently to the team you’ve just played.
“You have to be adaptable and flexible.”