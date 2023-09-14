“The Ross Stewart situation is off the agenda now.

“The next goalscoring hero for the fans has to emerge. We have some strikers in the building now and have had a few days working with them, learning their strengths and weaknesses.

“They have to find their place in the squad. The squad have applied themselves really well so far.

“We have been playing without strikers for the last few games, with Bellingham and Dack.

“We have some strikers now, we have to look if we are going to change formation and see which game is best for different players.