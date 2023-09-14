Watch more videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts is set to return to the Sunderland squad at QPR on Saturday, but the Black Cats are waiting for final clearance to see if Nazariy Rusyn will be eligible for selection.

Tony Mowbray has also confirmed that he expects Mason Burstow to be part of the matchday squad after he joined his new team mates in training this week.

Dan Ballard is also available for the game, having recovered from a knock that kept him out of Northern Ireland's first game of the international break.

Rusyn will require clearance ahead of Saturday if he is to take a place on the bench but alongside Adil Aouchiche, will make the trip to help his acclimitisation process.

"He's been training the last few days and he looks fine," Mowbray said.

"You know my thoughts on Patrick, he's a special footballer.

"Mason is coming with us, he's fit. As I sit here right now, Naz is not available.

“He might be tomorrow, I’m not sure, but he looks exciting. He looks fast and direct, but as any manager will tell you about a new signing, especially one who doesn’t speak the language, we just have to give him time. They have to be bedded in, and we shouldn’t be expecting too much, too early from a young lad who’s away from home.

“Let’s give him some time and be patient with him, but he looks a good footballer and, at some stage in the next couple of weeks, he’ll hopefully impact the games.

"I don’t think he’s played a game in three weeks,” Mowbray added. “So, I don’t think anybody should expect to see his name in the starting team at the weekend.

“We will be taking him to London with us, whether he gets his visa or not. It’s right that he comes with the team and is around the players. He’ll have to stand on chair and sing a song for his initiation."