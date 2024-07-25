Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior is back in work after he was surprisingly sacked by Hull City in May.

Former Sunderland managerial candidate Liam Rosenior has been named the new head coach of French club Racing Club de Strasbourg.

The 40-year-old led Hull to a seventh-place finish in the Championship last season, before he was surprisingly sacked by the Tigers in May. Rosenior then emerged as a frontrunner for the Sunderland job and held initial talks with the Black Cats hierarchy over the vacancy, which eventually went to Regis Le Bris. Rosenior was also linked with the head coach position at Burnley before the appointment of Scott Parker.

Strasbourg finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and have agreed a three-year deal with Rosenior for the former defender to become their new head coach.

Speaking to the club’s website, Strasbourg president Marc Keller said: "We are pleased to welcome Liam, a young coach recognized for his ability to make his teams play well and to help his players progress. His arrival will allow Racing to continue to grow. We welcome him to Alsace.”