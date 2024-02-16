Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player Alex Pritchard won't be available to face his former club due to a calf injury.

The 30-year-old playmaker left Wearside to join the Blues on transfer deadline day but suffered a setback during his debut against West Brom. Pritchard then missed Birmingham's Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn and remains sidelined for Saturday's match against Sunderland at St Andrew's.

When asked about Pritchard during his pre-match press conference, Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray said: “I was watching Pritch in the gym today side-footing volleys on these big bands that they tie around their waists for resistance. He’s getting there. His next step will be back on the grass and then back in the team.”

Birmingham could welcome back former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson, who has missed the side's last three league games with an ankle injury.

“Dion is back training now. He’s telling me he’s not far away. It gives us more choices,” said Mowbray. “We made seven changes in midweek and it felt like too many changes, but it’s good because I have players I can trust who I want to put on the pitch. I don’t think it weakened the team from the game before. It’s good that if injuries come along and suspensions come along, you’ve got players that you feel you can put in the team and it shouldn’t make it any worse.”