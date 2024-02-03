Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray has stated he wasn't 'surprised' that Alex Pritchard was allowed to leave Sunderland.

Both parties have made a clear attempt to draw a line under that saga, though, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman paying warm tribute to the 30-year-old for his contribution to the club after a 'suitable' deal was reached.

Pritchard for his part insisted in his first interview with Birmingham City media channels that there was 'no bad blood' between himself and the club, and has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to Sunderland supporters for their backing across what was a very exciting time for player and club.

Pritchard was reunited with Mowbray earlier on deadline day after a hugely successful spell on Wearside came to a somewhat acrimonious end. The attacking midfielder requested to leave after being offered a one-year extension by the Black Cats, withdrawing from selection for the Stoke City game.

“I’m not surprised,” Mowbray said after concluding the deal. “I was the head coach there for 15 months so I’m not surprised that he was allowed to leave.

“I’m happy to bring him on board having worked closely with him. I know he can bring an X-Factor in certain games that can win a football match.”

