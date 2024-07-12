Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland appointed former Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new head coach in June.

Sky Sports pundit and ex-Sunderland striker Don Goodman says he’s concerned about his former club following a prolonged head coach search.

The Black Cats named Regis Le Bris as their new head coach in June, seven weeks after the end of their 2023/24 season. Sunderland parted company with head coaches Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale during the last campaign, with interim boss Mike Dodds taking charge of the side’s final 13 matches, winning just two.

"Sunderland have their philosophy and it appears that they will stick with it come hell or high water,” Goodman told OLBG "No matter what, they are going to stick with the policy of buying young, developing, selling and going again. They gambled by sacking Tony Mowbray and it failed. They gambled on Mick Beale and it failed. They even gambled by leaving Mike Dodds in charge for the rest of the season and it failed. It's a big mess.

"Sunderland is a huge club, it's a club that I love and it has a huge place in my heart. But sticking to their philosophy is going to keep them away from the Premier League, as far as I'm concerned.

"It could work if they had three or four experienced players who could go into the lineup with six or seven young lads and help guide them. But they haven't got those experienced players.

"People might refer to Alan Hansen's 'You don't win anything with kids' comment about Man Utd but they had five kids, not 11. Neville, Giggs, Scholes, Beckham and Butt were surrounded by top-quality international experience, who would help them on the pathway to success. That's a world apart from where Sunderland find themselves.

"I wish the new manager well and he's got a track record of developing young players, it's in his DNA. But Sunderland won just two of their last 15 games, losing 10 of them which is relegation form.

"I hope I'm wrong as I love the football club, but unless Sunderland bring in three or four experienced players, I can only see them finishing in mid-table or worse."

Since Goodman’s comments, Sunderland have been able to add more experience to their squad by signing midfielder Alan Browne from Preston on a three-year deal.