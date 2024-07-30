Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off).

Bradford boss Graham Alexander hopes to give most of his starting XI 90 minutes when the Bantams face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

After beating Austrian side SV Ried II 2-1 last week, Bradford have two more friendly fixtures before their League 2 opener against MK Dons in less than two weeks time. Sunderland are also stepping up their preparations for the new campaign following a 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday, with Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris set to make changes for the Bradford fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about his side’s match against Sunderland, Alexander replied: “They are a big club with big ambitions. It will be a test on every level, physically and certainly on the technical and tactical side. But we’ve hopefully physically prepared for this one a little bit easier on the players than we did for the previous ones.

“We’ve worked them exceptionally hard but now we need to come off them to have their match legs. But there are still two weeks of pre-season left so we had a full training session yesterday.”

Bradford have handed game time to trialists in previous pre-season fixtures but are expected to name a first-choice XI against Sunderland.

“I can’t imagine that there will be trialists playing in any of these next two games, to be honest,” Alexander added. “We’re getting down to the latter stages of pre-season and we need to get big match minutes into a lot of the players now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t be going 45 and 45 with everybody, we have to get 75 minutes into people now and potentially a couple of 90s. We’ve been really pleased with the spread of match minutes we’ve got between the fit players who’ve done all of pre-season.