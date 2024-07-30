How Sunderland fans can watch Bradford and Marseille fixtures as Regis Le Bris' side prepare for new season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland will continue preparations for the upcoming season when they face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - with supporters able to watch the match online.
Regis Le Bris’ side beat Blackpool 1-0 on Saturday, with Jack Clarke scoring the only goal of the game four minutes from time. Their upcoming match against League Two side Bradford will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, July 30.
Sunderland supporters can purchase streaming passes for all of the side’s pre-season fixtures for £7 per game via the club’s digital platforms, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage of all the Black Cats’ matches.
After the Bradford game, Sunderland will face French side Marseille at Valley Parade on Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off). The Black Cats will then play their opening Championship match of the season a week later when they face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off).
