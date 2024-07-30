Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will face Bradford City in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade as Regis Le Bris’ side prepare for the new campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ side beat Blackpool 1-0 on Saturday, with Jack Clarke scoring the only goal of the game four minutes from time. Their upcoming match against League Two side Bradford will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, July 30.

Sunderland supporters can purchase streaming passes for all of the side’s pre-season fixtures for £7 per game via the club’s digital platforms, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage of all the Black Cats’ matches.