Barnsley boss explains why Sunderland transfer target missed Exeter match as Cats close in on Leeds defender
Sunderland have held talks with Barnsley regarding versatile midfielder Callum Styles ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.
Barnsley boss Neill Collins says Sunderland transfer target Callum Styles missed the side's 2-1 defeat against Exeter on Tuesday due to an illness.
Sunderland have held talks with the Tykes regarding Styles, a versatile midfielder who has also played at full-back, while the 23-year-old was also left out of Barnsley's squad during their 1-0 win at Oxford on Tuesday. Collins admitted after the Oxford match that Barnsley were in negotiations over his possible departure for Styles, yet said there had been no progress on Saturday afternoon.
"No, no progress since the other night," Collins told BBC Radio Sheffield after the Exeter game. "Callum missed today because he's been unwell so obviously this week things will happen either way with loads of different clubs and loads of different players and we'll see where we are then."
Asked if a move for Styles is almost inevitable this month, Collins replied: "I think these things are never done until they are done. Things can look very inevitable and then quite quickly change. We'll just need to take the next few days, assess everything and see where we're at. Obviously by Thursday we'll know what we've got for the rest of the season."
Sunderland have reportedly agreed a fee with Leeds to sign 20-year-old left-back Leo Hjelde, with the Telegraph's Mick McGrath claiming personal terms are to be agreed before a permanent move to the Stadium Of Light. The Black Cats have been left short of options at full-back following injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Aji Alese.