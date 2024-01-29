Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde with Kristjaan Speakman closing in on a permanent move.

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for the Leeds United defender recently during the January transfer window, with the initial interest thought to be on loan.

The Sun's Alan Nixon initially stated that the Black Cats are targeting the 20-year-old Norwegian on loan to give Michael Beale cover in the left-back spot after injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin, with Hjelde also able to play centre-back.

The player spent some time at Rotherham United last season on loan but has failed to break into Leeds United's squad and now looks set to move to the Stadium of Light. The defender made 13 Championship appearances for the Millers last campaign.

The Telegraph's Mick McGrath stated: "Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds for Norway U21 defender Leo Hjelde. Deal for 20-year-old in place with personal terms to be agreed before a permanent move to the Stadium Of Light."

Hjelde started the season as Farke’s side at left-back and did reasonably well in matches against Cardiff City and Shrewsbury Town during pre-season but was withdrawn at half-time in both games and has made one Carabao Cup appearance since