Sunderland transfer news with two weeks of the January window remaining.

Sunderland have two more weeks to sign players in the January transfer window - with in and outgoings still possible at the Stadium of Light.

Here's a round-up of of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news from around the web:

Manchester United plan to keep Amad

Sunderland have been monitoring Amad Diallo's situation since the summer, after the 21-year-old's impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light from Manchester United last season.

Black Cats boss Michael Beale said on Wednesday he believes the club would be the frontrunners to sign Amad if United decide to loan the player out again. Yet it's since been reported the Premier League club plan to keep the player at Old Trafford for the second half of the campaign.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, conversations have taken place with United boss Erik ten Hag, confirming Amad's intention to stay at United. Middlesbrough had been linked with a loan move for the 21-year-old, yet Amad has ruled out a move to the Riverside.

Alex Bass loan deadline passes

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the deadline has passed for Sunderland to recall goalkeeper Alex Bass, meaning he'll remain at the League Two club for the rest of the season.

Bass has started every league game for the Dons this season after joining the club on loan in July. The 25-year-old has a contract at Sunderland until 2025, with a club option of an extra year.

West Ham turn attentions to Leeds winger

There was a lot of talk earlier this month about Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, with several Premier League clubs, including West Ham, said to be interested in the 23-year-old winger.

Yet the Hammers appear to have turned their attentions elsewhere, with Leeds wideman Wilfried Gnonto said to be on their radar. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a move to the London Stadium looks 'likely' for the 20-year-old this month.