Alex Pritchard explains Sunderland’s challenges of US pre-season tour after New Mexico United fixture

Alex Pritchard played 90 minutes as Sunderland beat New Mexico United in a pre-season friendly at Isotopes Park.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Alex Pritchard admits there have been challenging aspects of Sunderland’s US pre-season tour as the squad step up preparations for the new Championship season.

Pritchard played 90 minutes as the Black Cats beat New Mexico United 3-2 at Isotopes Park, their second match in America following a 3-1 win over San Antonio.

Tony Mowbray’s side will now play one more game in the US against North Carolina FC this week, before friendly fixtures against Real Mallorca and Hartlepool back in the UK.

When asked how it felt after Sunderland’s win over New Mexico, Pritchard told the club’s website: “Tough, especially with the climate and probably parts of the pitch, but it was all about fitness and we got that.

“It’s been tough probably for everyone, especially with travel, climate, hours, sleep, stuff like that. But look, the boys are doing as best as they can and we’ll keep going.”

Sunderland have played four friendly matches this summer, including games against South Shields and Gateshead, following two weeks of fitness work with physical performance coach Scott Ainsley.

“It’s been good, we got a good two weeks with Scotty under our belt with the running stuff,” added Pritchard.

“We just need to keep progressing and see where we can get to.”

Pritchard also praised the Sunderland fans who attended the match in Albuquerque to support the team against New Mexico.

“Yeah look, the fans are fantastic. We really appreciate the fans, everyone, staff, players, myself.

“The fans have been excellent to us. Especially in my time here it’s been unbelievable with these fans and may that continue. “

