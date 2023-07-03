News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland announce final pre-season friendly at Stadium of Light against RCD Mallorca

Sunderland's pre-season schedule has now been confirmed.

By James Copley
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have finalised their pre-season schedule with the announcement of another fixture.

The Black Cats have confirmed a friendly against Spanish side RCD Mallorca. Tony Mowbray's men will host the La Liga outfit on Saturday 29 July at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 3pm.

The club say that the friendly completes Suderland's pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign and adds that tickets for the tie against RCD Mallorca will go on sale in due course.

Sunderland's pre-season in full:

  • South Shields (A)                       Saturday 8 July, 12:30
  • Gateshead (A)                           Saturday 8 July, 16:00
  • San Antonio FC (A)                    Saturday 15 July, 20:00 (ET)
  • New Mexico United (A)              Wednesday 19 July, 19:00 (MT)
  • North Carolina FC (A)                Friday 21 July, 19:00 (CT)
  • RCD Mallorca (H)                      Saturday 29 July 15:00
  • Hartlepool United (A)                  Tuesday 1 August 19:30
