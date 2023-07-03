Sunderland announce final pre-season friendly at Stadium of Light against RCD Mallorca
Sunderland's pre-season schedule has now been confirmed.
Sunderland have finalised their pre-season schedule with the announcement of another fixture.
The Black Cats have confirmed a friendly against Spanish side RCD Mallorca. Tony Mowbray's men will host the La Liga outfit on Saturday 29 July at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 3pm.
The club say that the friendly completes Suderland's pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign and adds that tickets for the tie against RCD Mallorca will go on sale in due course.
Sunderland's pre-season in full:
- South Shields (A) Saturday 8 July, 12:30
- Gateshead (A) Saturday 8 July, 16:00
- San Antonio FC (A) Saturday 15 July, 20:00 (ET)
- New Mexico United (A) Wednesday 19 July, 19:00 (MT)
- North Carolina FC (A) Friday 21 July, 19:00 (CT)
- RCD Mallorca (H) Saturday 29 July 15:00
- Hartlepool United (A) Tuesday 1 August 19:30