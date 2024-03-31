Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adil Aouchiche says he watched some of Sunderland’s matches last season before joining the club - and now aims to reach the Premier League with the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old registered a goal and an assist as Sunderland beat Cardiff 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium, starting his second consecutive match under interim head coach Mike Dodds. Aouchiche moved to Wearside from French club Lorient last summer and already knew Black Cats winger Abdoullah Ba after they played together for France’s youth teams.

“I watched them play,” Aouchiche replied when asked how much he knew about Sunderland before joining the club. “I know Abdoullah and Edouard Michut, who was here last year, and sometimes I watched the games, the play-off games. It is a really great club in England, one of the best with the fans and I really like these fans in Sunderland.”

Aouchiche signed a five-year contract at Sunderland, after making 13 senior appearances for Lorient. The playmaker also played 77 times for Saint-Etienne, after coming through the ranks at PSG, and says the intensity of games in England is the biggest difference compared to his time in France.

When asked about his ambitions and what he wants to achieve at Sunderland, Aouchiche replied: “My first ambition is promotion to the Premier League. That is the ambition for all the guys in the club and hopefully we can get that.”